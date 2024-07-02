Japanese gamers have started a petition to get Assassin's Creed Shadows cancelled

HQ

Ever since Ubisoft began showing off more and more of Assassin's Creed Shadows, the game has faced an increasingly large amount of backlash from Japanese gamers. Many have shown frustration with the representation of the country and its culture in the upcoming game, and now this has culminated in a Change.org petition that wants to see the game cancelled by Ubisoft.

So far, the petition has already garnered over 25,000 signatures, with over 13,000 signing within the last 24 hours (as of writing). The petition specifically states (following Google translation):

"Recently, the lack of historical accuracy and cultural respect has been a serious issue regarding the upcoming game "Assassin's Creed Shadows" by game developer Ubisoft. The game is based on Japanese samurai and ignores the fact that samurai were a higher class of warrior class and should have been "gokenin" or servants of nobles. In fact, the first European to receive the title of samurai, William Adams (Miura Anjin), served Tokugawa Ieyasu as a 250 koku hatamoto.

"In this history, Ubisoft continues to misunderstand the nature and role of samurai. This is a serious insult to Japanese culture and history, and may also be linked to Asian racism. We call on Ubisoft to immediately cancel the release of "Assassin's Creed Shadows" and show sincere research and respect for Japanese history and culture."

The petition was only started on June 19, and seems to be picking up more and more traction. Ubisoft has yet to comment on the matter but has previously stated that the game was developed while tapping the expertise of its Tokyo and Osaka studios.

