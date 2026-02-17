Japanese figure skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara win gold medal with the music of Gladiator

HQ

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara achieved a gold medal for Japan in pairs figure skating, and starred in one of the most memorable moments from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, as they broke the record for the highest score at free skate in the Olympics, 158.13, with their dance at the sound of the Gladiator soundtrack.

The record victory is more special because, only days before the figure skating pair skating, they achieved a disappointing fifth place in the short program, despite starting as favourites as current world champions.

The pair achieved Japan's first gold medal in pairs figure skating, and the first win in figure skating since Hanyu Yuzuru in 2018. They had previously helped Japan win silver in the team event, and won team silver in Beijing 2022.

The silver medal was won by the European champions, Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava from Georgia, while Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin from Germany won bronze.