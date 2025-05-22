Japanese Drift Master celebrates 90s JDM culture

JDM culture is alive and well, and for those of us who enjoy the adrenaline-fuelled, slightly different racing scene from the land of the east, there's now a new game to sink your teeth into. JDM: Japanese Drift Master has launched today, complete with 250 kilometres of road based on several of the most popular mountain areas in Japan such as Ebisu, Daikoku, and Umihotaru.

To celebrate the launch, the team has put together a brand new trailer that gives us a taste of what JDM has to offer. An open world filled with small towns to winding roads high up in the mountains. The focus is on drifting, but there's also a manga-inspired story to get through where you step into the role of a young driver with big aspirations.

Check out the trailer below, and for those who are keen, the game is out on Steam now for just under 30 euros.

Is this something you will pick up?