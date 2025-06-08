Japanese deities join the fight in Age of Mythology: Retold

HQ

During tonight's Xbox Game Showcase, Microsoft unveiled a new expansion for Age of Mythology: Retold — the epic Heavenly Spear, which introduces Japanese mythology to the game, drawing inspiration from traditional legends and deities. Players will gain access to mythological units such as tengu, kitsune, and other iconic creatures, along with unique divine powers.

Just like the base game — already praised for its modernised visuals and refined design — Heavenly Spear promises an equally stunning experience. The developers at World's Edge has stated that the expansion will match Retold's high level of ambition, with a strong focus on authenticity and balance.

The expansion is set to launch this fall and will also be included with Game Pass.