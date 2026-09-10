Japanese baseball legend Isao Harimoto, survivor of the atomic bomb, dies aged 86

HQ

Isao Harimoto, one of the greatest Japanese baseball players, holder of the record for most hits in Japanese professional leagues (3,085 hits) after playing for 23 seasons, between 1959 and 1981, has died at the age of 86. Hasimoto was born in Hiroshima from Korean parents, so he had dual nationality despite living all his life in Japan and adopting a Japanese name (his birth name was Jang Hun).

Harimoto was five when the Americans launched an atomic bomb in Hiroshima: his family lived in the shadow of a mountain and survived the explosion, but he lost a sister who was nearer the blast. One year earlier, Harimoto had suffered an accident and lost most of the mobility of his right hand, three of his fingers frozen in a curled position.

The accident in his hand forced him to become a left hander, but that did not affect his baseball career: he is the only baseball player in Japan to have made over 3,000 hits, and is seventh in the list of players with more home runs (504), and also achieved over 319 stolen bases: only two other players in the world, Willie Mays and Alex Rodriguez, have achieved the combination of 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 300 stolen bases.

He was selected 18 times for the All-Star, won the Japan Series in 1962 with the Toei Flyers, where he spent most of his career (currently known as the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters).