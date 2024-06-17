Japanese bar makes cocktails based on any trading card

HQ

There are plenty of bars that'll make cocktails based on your favourite games or characters nowadays, but very few will make drinks based on what you bring to them. This is where TCG Bar FUN comes in, a board game, TCG, and cocktail bar located in Akihabara, Japan.

In the heart of electronic town, this bar has quite the unique USP. Bring in any card from a trading card game, and the staff there will build a cocktail around it. Whether that be a sweet Blue-Eyes White Dragon, or your favourite Pokémon, there are plenty of drinks to be made.

If you're planning a trip to Japan, or already live there and are a fan of TCGs, this might be your new top drinking spot. Cheers!

