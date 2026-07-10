Japanese authorities issue warning ahead of Typhoon Bavi making landfall

HQ

The southwesterly islands of Japan, specifically the Sakishima Islands, have been issued a warning by the country's authorities ahead of Typhoon Bavi making landfall in the hours ahead.

The storm is expected to hit the area on Saturday morning, local time, bringing with it 100 mph winds, torrential rain, landslides, and flooding, all to potentially become one of the most destructive storms to pass through the region.

As per Reuters, we're told Typhoon Bavi's arrival has already seen over 100 flights grounded and stopped, with the nearby country of Taiwan shutting its financial markets to prepare for the storm's arrival. Locals are also stocking up on supplies and have begun taping up windows and placing windproof nets over their homes and shops.

It's thought that Typhoon Bavi will pass over the Sakishima Islands and then also hit the Chinese coast on either late Saturday or early Sunday locally.