Japan urges calm after United States strikes on Iran

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Japan has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions involving Iran, urging all sides to avoid further retaliation and return to diplomatic talks, according to Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.
"Japan continues to strongly hope that the path to dialogue will be reopened by efforts toward a resolution of Iran's nuclear issue through talks between the United States and Iran," Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said in a statement.
While acknowledging the US strikes as a sign of resolve, Japanese officials emphasized the importance of dialogue to address nuclear concerns. Japan described the current cycle of conflict as deeply regrettable and reiterated its commitment to peace in the region.