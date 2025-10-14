Japan transforms a 0-2 into 3-2: first ever football victory against Brazil

HQ

Brazil managed to qualify for World Cup 2026, as expected, but it took much longer than expected, with the five times champions Brazil finishing fifth, behind Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina (thanks to the extended 48-team World Cup, they avoided inter-conferedeation play-offs).

With the World Cup qualifiers done, Brazil is using the international break for some friendlies, and as a way for coach Carlo Ancelotti to gain some experience with the canarinha before World Cup next summer. Currently on an Asian tour, Brazil thrashed South Korea 5-0, with goals by Chelsea's Estevao and Real Madrid's Vinícius and Rodrygo (a brace).

However, Tuesday's match against Japan turned into drama for the Italian manager and Brazilian squad, as they let slip a favourable 2-0 result, which later turned into 3-2 for the local team, who had nearly twice as many goal chances than the visitors (15 shots, 6 on target for Japan; 8 shots, 4 on target for Brazil). Paulo Henrique and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scored in the first half for Brazil.

However, they lost control of the match and Takumi Minamino, Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda tipped the match in Japan's favour, who had never beaten Brazil in a football match (2 draws, 11 defeats between 1989 and, most recently, 2022).

Japan is also qualified for World Cup, it would be interesting to see if they meet at some point during the competition next summer in the US, Canada and Mexico. Do you think Brazil has any chance of winning World Cup next year?