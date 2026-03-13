Japan to join Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defence project

HQ

Japan plans to join the United States' proposed "Golden Dome" missile defence initiative, according to government sources, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expected to announce the decision during a visit to Washington next week.

The project, promoted by US President Donald Trump, aims to expand advanced missile defence capabilities among allied nations. Tokyo is also preparing for potential requests from Washington to help increase missile production as conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere place growing pressure on Western defence stockpiles.

Takaichi is expected to discuss the initiative during a leaders' summit in Washington on March 19. Officials say Japan's participation would strengthen military cooperation between the two allies while helping improve regional defence against ballistic missile threats.