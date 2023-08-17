Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

Japan to get physical edition of Baldur's Gate III on PS5, thanks to Spike Chunsoft

The rest of the world will have to make do with a digital release of Larian's masterpiece.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Publisher Spike Chunsoft (known for the Danganronpa series and the recent Master Detective Archives: Rain Code) has announced that they will be releasing Baldur's Gate III in Japan, with both digital and physical editions. Japan will become the only territory with a physical edition of Larian's game, as the rest of the world will be treated as a digital release only.

No date has been set for this release, but it may take a little longer than the global launch on Sony's console, which is scheduled for 6 September (the same day Starfield will spread its wings to the stars).

Baldur's Gate 3 has become a mass phenomenon that has delighted critics and audiences alike (it is currently the highest rated game of the year on Metacritic with a 97, 9.2 by users) and has rejuvenated not only the RPG genre in video games, but also the original tabletop role-playing game from which it originates. Although there are still some bugs to iron out, Larian is fully committed to maintaining the game and has announced a huge patch with over a thousand fixes to be released soon.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content