Japan to get physical edition of Baldur's Gate III on PS5, thanks to Spike Chunsoft

Publisher Spike Chunsoft (known for the Danganronpa series and the recent Master Detective Archives: Rain Code) has announced that they will be releasing Baldur's Gate III in Japan, with both digital and physical editions. Japan will become the only territory with a physical edition of Larian's game, as the rest of the world will be treated as a digital release only.

No date has been set for this release, but it may take a little longer than the global launch on Sony's console, which is scheduled for 6 September (the same day Starfield will spread its wings to the stars).

Baldur's Gate 3 has become a mass phenomenon that has delighted critics and audiences alike (it is currently the highest rated game of the year on Metacritic with a 97, 9.2 by users) and has rejuvenated not only the RPG genre in video games, but also the original tabletop role-playing game from which it originates. Although there are still some bugs to iron out, Larian is fully committed to maintaining the game and has announced a huge patch with over a thousand fixes to be released soon.