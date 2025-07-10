Japan sets new internet speed record at over 400 Tbps

HQ

While internet speeds are getting faster and faster around the world, many places still rely on speeds that are slow enough that downloading a game or a meaty update for Call of Duty for example, which frequently spans tens of GBs in size, can take hours and hours. There's a future where this won't be a problem at all, as Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology has just set a new internet speed record that will blow your socks off.

The organisation managed to crack a speed of 402 Tbps, which is equivalent to 4,02,000,000 Mbps, and for those wondering, The Business Standard has done the math and figured out a connection of this speed could download Elden Ring in less than a millisecond...

The speed was even achieved with rather conventional methods, as it used fibre optic cables across a 50 kilometre distance to transmit 37.6 THz or bandwidth. This essentially means that when wider global infrastructure catches up, there's nothing fundamentally preventing regular folk from accessing speeds as rapid as this. The main catch is that it used a brand new transmission system known as 0 to U-band, which is able to offer dense wavelength division multiplexing to provide higher speeds.

Here's to optimistically hoping a global rollout will happen sooner rather than later!

