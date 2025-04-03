Japan secures $216 million deal for missiles

HQ

The latest news on Japan . Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has secured a contract worth 32 billion yen ($216 million) to develop advanced long-range, precision-guided missiles for the Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF).

The new ground-to-ground and ground-to-ship missiles, expected to be operational by 2032, are designed to target critical vulnerabilities in enemy forces, including both naval and land-based targets with remarkable precision.

This development follows Japan's broader strategy, highlighted by its National Security Strategy and Defence Buildup Plan, to strengthen its defence posture. For now, it remains to be seen how these missile systems will impact the geopolitical balance in the region.