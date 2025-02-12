Japan requests exemption from United States tariff hike on steel and aluminum

HQ

According to Japan industry minister Yoji Muto, Japan has formally requested that the United States exempt it from the newly imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, marking a shift from the tax-free quotas previously granted.

The request was submitted through Japan's embassy in Washington following President Donald Trump's decision to eliminate exemptions on steel imports, raising tariffs to a minimum of 25% and increasing aluminum tariffs from 10% to 25%.

Japan had previously benefited from an annual tariff-free steel quota of up to 1.25 million tons under former President Joe Biden's administration, with exports to the United States reaching 1.18 million tons in 2024.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute, Japanese steel exports to the United States amounted to approximately 2 billion dollars last year, while aluminum exports remained significantly lower. For now, it remains to be seen how Washington will respond to Japan's appeal.