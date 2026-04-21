Japan relaxes arms exports restrictions, allowing it to sell lethal weapons

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For the first time in decades, Japan is taking a large step away from pacifism, as it relaxes the restrictions on its arms trading. This now allows the country to sell lethal weapons to over a dozen countries, although some major barriers remain in place.

Previously, the trade of arms from Japan to other countries was only allowed for five categories. They were: rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping. These restrictions will now be lifted. However, there are still some bans. Japan isn't allowed to sell arms to countries involved in conflict, for example. As per the BBC, Japanese authorities mention they will allow for exceptions under "special circumstances."

"In an increasingly severe security environment, no single country can now protect its own peace and security alone," wrote Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. "Under the new system, we will strategically promote equipment transfers while making even more rigorous and cautious judgments on whether transfers are permissible."

China has raised concerns with what it refers to as Japan's "reckless militarisation." Its foreign ministry said that the country is opposed to the decision made by Japan, and that it will be highly vigilant on the matter.

Japan also joined in the annual war games between the US and Philippines this year, where usually it sits by as an observer. After eight decades of pacifism, it appears Japan is revving up its war machine once more, with significant restrictions still in place, though, we'll have to see how warranted other countries' concerns are.