Japan reaffirms support for lunar missions amid NASA budget cuts

Japan's space agency pledges continued cooperation on lunar missions amid US funding reductions.

The latest news on the United States and Japan. Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency confirmed on Friday its commitment to supporting the US Artemis lunar program despite proposed budget cuts to NASA that threaten key projects like the Gateway space station.

JAXA emphasised its readiness to contribute resupply capabilities, landing technology, and lunar data to maintain collaboration with international partners. A move that highlights Japan's strategic role as space competition with China intensifies.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) President Hiroshi Yamakawa // Shutterstock

