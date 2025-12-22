Japan prepares to restart world's biggest nuclear plant, 15 years after Fukushima nuclear accident

HQ

Japan is preparing to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the largest in the world, marking a major step in the country's gradual return to nuclear energy after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Lawmakers in Niigata prefecture are expected to back the restart on Monday, effectively clearing the final political hurdle for Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) to bring the plant back online. If approved, TEPCO could restart the first of the site's seven reactors as early as January 2026, according to public broadcaster NHK.

All of Japan's nuclear reactors were shut down after the earthquake and tsunami that triggered the Fukushima Daiichi meltdown. Since then, 14 of the 33 operable reactors have been restarted as Japan seeks to reduce its reliance on imported fossil fuels and cut carbon emissions.

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, located about 220 km northwest of Tokyo, would be the first nuclear facility restarted under TEPCO, the company that operated Fukushima.

TEPCO has pledged major safety investments and promised financial support for Niigata, but public concern remains strong. A prefectural survey in October found 60% of residents believe conditions for a restart have not been met.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has backed nuclear restarts to strengthen energy security, especially as Japan faces rising electricity demand from AI data centres and ongoing dependence on costly fuel imports. The government aims to double nuclear power's share of electricity generation to 20% by 2040.

For critics and Fukushima evacuees living in Niigata, however, the planned restart remains deeply unsettling, underscoring how divisive Japan's nuclear revival continues to be, even 15 years after its worst nuclear disaster.