Japan prepares evacuation plan for 100,000 civilians amid Taiwan conflict fears

The latest news on Japan . The country has unveiled its first-ever comprehensive plan to evacuate up to 100,000 civilians, including both residents and tourists, from its remote islands near Taiwan in the event of escalating regional conflict.

With mounting fears of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Japan has committed to mobilizing ships and planes to relocate people from the Sakishima chain in Okinawa prefecture, ensuring their safety across eight southwestern Japanese prefectures.

The government has also planned evacuation drills to begin next year as tensions with China escalate. In addition to this evacuation strategy, Japan is reinforcing its defenses with missile units on Yonaguni, an island just 100 kilometers from Taiwan.