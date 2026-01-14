Japan PM Takaichi moves toward snap election (February 8 vote likely)

HQ

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is preparing to dissolve parliament next week and call a snap general election, with February 8 emerging as the likely date, according to ruling party officials (via Reuters). The move would give Japan's first female prime minister a chance to secure a clear public mandate just months after taking office.

Takaichi has enjoyed strong polling since becoming prime minister in October and appears eager to capitalise on that momentum. Her Liberal Democratic Party says voters should be given a say on the government's new direction, including a fresh coalition with the right leaning Japan Innovation Party after breaking with long time partner Komeito.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi // Shutterstock

The election would also put Takaichi's economic agenda to the test. Her plans to ramp up government spending and raise defence outlays have unsettled financial markets, triggering jitters in the yen and government bonds as investors question how Japan will fund further expansion with its already heavy debt burden.

Foreign policy is another fault line. Relations with China are at their lowest point in more than a decade after Takaichi warned that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could pose an existential threat to Japan. Beijing has responded with travel advisories and export restrictions, turning the election into an implicit referendum on her tough stance.