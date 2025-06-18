English
Japan leaves G7 without tariff relief as Ishiba faces rising pressure

Prime Minister Ishiba fails to sway Trump on auto tariffs, casting shadows over his leadership ahead of key elections.

The latest news on Japan and the United States. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba returned from the G7 summit without progress on easing United States tariffs, a blow to his credibility just weeks before a pivotal election.

"Despite our persistent efforts to find common ground through serious discussions, yesterday's meeting with President Trump confirmed that we still have discrepancies in our understanding," Ishiba told reporters on Tuesday before his departure from Canada.

Despite efforts to persuade United States President Trump to lower levies on car exports, talks stalled, exposing a deepening rift between the allies. The impasse adds strain to Japan's fragile economy and fuels doubts over Ishiba's diplomatic effectiveness.

WASHINGTON - February 7 2025: President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Japan Ishiba Shigeru in the East Room of the White House // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

