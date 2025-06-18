Japan leaves G7 without tariff relief as Ishiba faces rising pressure

HQ

The latest news on Japan and the United States . Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba returned from the G7 summit without progress on easing United States tariffs, a blow to his credibility just weeks before a pivotal election.



"Despite our persistent efforts to find common ground through serious discussions, yesterday's meeting with President Trump confirmed that we still have discrepancies in our understanding," Ishiba told reporters on Tuesday before his departure from Canada.

Despite efforts to persuade United States President Trump to lower levies on car exports, talks stalled, exposing a deepening rift between the allies. The impasse adds strain to Japan's fragile economy and fuels doubts over Ishiba's diplomatic effectiveness.