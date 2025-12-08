Japan issues tsunami warning after powerful 7.6 earthquake | WATCH LIVE

HQ

Japan has issued tsunami warnings after a powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck about 80km off the coast of Aomori late on Monday, prompting evacuations across the country's north-east.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said waves up to 3 metres could hit coastal areas in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate. Initial tsunamis between 20 and 50cm were already observed at several ports.

The quake occurred at 11.15pm local time and registered an "upper six" on Japan's seven-level seismic scale in parts of Aomori, a level strong enough to topple heavy furniture and make standing difficult.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and experiences frequent seismic activity, accounting for roughly a fifth of global quakes above magnitude 6. This is a developing news story, so stay tuned for further updates...