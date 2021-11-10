Japan is getting another Pokémon airplane

HQ

The Pokémon Company do all kinds of exciting and cool partnerships that take the marketing of the pocket monster brand to new heights. Just yesterday we reported on the $25,000 Pikachu crystal coming from Baccarat, but that isn't all that TPC has unveiled.

Japan will be getting yet another Pokémon-themed plane, adding to the fleet of aircraft that already feature Pokémon liveries. This one will boast Vulpix on one side of the aircraft, and Vulpix's Alolan counterpart on the opposite side, and will be operating on a route taking passengers all across Japan's northernmost prefecture, Hokkaido.

Revealed in a blog post (thanks Kotaku), the reason why Vulpix was chosen for this plane was because Hokkaido uses the Pokémon to promote the region, and is found all over the prefecture. With this in mind, Vulpix was chosen as it showcases "the best of what Hokkaido has to offer residents and visitors."

Inside the plane, there will also be a variety of Vulpix-themed features, such as paper cups, headrest covers, and aprons worn by attendants, all of which sport the fox Pokémon in one of its variations.

As this will strictly be a national plane, it will only be seen within Japan, meaning unless you live in the country, you probably won't be able to see or get to take a trip on the plane anytime soon, as the country is still not open to tourists.

Which Pokémon would you like to see featured on a plane?