Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Japan is getting an enhanced version of Layton's Mystery Journey on Switch

It will reportedly allow players to switch to an additional set of voice overs.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We've been really fortunate these past few weeks, as older Switch titles have been blessed with brand new content. Recently, Super Mario Party received an update that bolstered its online mode and now it has been revealed that Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition will be receiving a new 'Plus' version.

This version will release in Japan on July 8 and there's no current word on a western release. Little details are currently known about the 'Plus' version other than that it will be a free upgrade for existing owners and it will add the option for users to switch to voice overs from the Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Katri's Puzzle Solving Files TV show.

Japan is getting an enhanced version of Layton's Mystery Journey on Switch

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy