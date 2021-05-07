Japan is getting an enhanced version of Layton's Mystery Journey on Switch

You're watching Advertisements

We've been really fortunate these past few weeks, as older Switch titles have been blessed with brand new content. Recently, Super Mario Party received an update that bolstered its online mode and now it has been revealed that Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition will be receiving a new 'Plus' version.

This version will release in Japan on July 8 and there's no current word on a western release. Little details are currently known about the 'Plus' version other than that it will be a free upgrade for existing owners and it will add the option for users to switch to voice overs from the Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Katri's Puzzle Solving Files TV show.

