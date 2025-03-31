Japan braces for economic disaster and loss of life from potential megaquake off Pacific coast

HQ

The latest news on Japan . The countries's government has issued a stark warning about the potential impact of a massive earthquake that could strike off the country's Pacific coast, causing an economic disaster and loss of life.

A report released on Monday suggests that a megaquake could cause damages upwards of $1.8 trillion, nearly half of the nation's GDP, and result in the loss of around 300,000 lives. This updated estimate accounts for factors such as inflation and expanded flood zones.

With a 80% chance of a magnitude 8 to 9 earthquake in the Nankai Trough, the worst-case scenario includes the evacuation of over 1 million people, primarily caused by tsunamis and collapsing buildings. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.