Japan executes "Twittter killer" in first use of death penalty since 2022

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Japan. On Friday, Japan has carried out its first execution in years, putting to death Takahiro Shiraishi, known as the "Twitter killer," for the murder and dismemberment of nine people he lured through social media.
Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki defended the decision, citing the disturbing nature of the crimes and their impact on public safety. "It is not appropriate to abolish the death penalty while these violent crimes are still being committed."
Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki, who authorised Shiraishi's hanging, told a press conference. This marks the first application of the death penalty in the country in nearly three years. There are currently 105 death row inmates in Japan, he added.