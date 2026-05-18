Japan deploys terrifying robot wolves to scare away bears

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In an attempt to curb the rising number of bear attacks in the country, Japan has now resorted to a rather unusual method that involves so-called monster wolf robots. A nightmarish contraption with glowing red eyes, a moving head, and scary sounds is designed to keep bears and other wild animals at bay.

The backdrop to all this is the large number of incidents that have taken place in Japan over the past two years, in which bears have attacked humans. This has so far claimed the lives of 13 people, and across the country, over 50,000 bear sightings have been reported, especially in northern Japan where they have been spotted near schools, homes, and stores.

The monster wolf robots were developed almost ten years ago with the aim of protecting farms from wild animals, but they have also been used on golf courses, construction sites, and in areas frequented by tourists. Ohta Seiki also states that it is currently working on developing new versions capable of patrolling and using AI to detect bears.