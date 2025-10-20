Coalition deal paves way for Takaichi to become Japan's first female prime minister

HQ

We just got the news that hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi is on brink of making history as Japan's first female prime minister, following an agreement with the right-wing opposition Japan Innovation Party, which has pledged its support. With this, the alliance strengthens her hold on parliament, easing fears of the ruling party losing power for the first time in over a decade. Takaichi, known for her calls for higher defense budgets and economic stimulus, will still need to collaborate with other parties to advance key policies, but still, the coalition marks a pivotal moment in Japanese politics, reflecting a shift in alliances and policy priorities. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!