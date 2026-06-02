Japan braces for storm surge as tropical storm Jangmi knocks out power and displaces people

HQ

Tropical storm Jangmi has battered southwestern Japan on Tuesday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and causing severe disruption to air traffic. At least a dozen people have been injured, and hundreds of thousands have been urged to take shelter, as reported by The Japan Times and YLE.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a warning of flooding and landslides, as Jangmi slowly moved north. About 17,000 households on the island of Kyushu have been without power. Households without power in Kagoshima, southwestern Japan, has been about 30,000. A dozen people were injured in accidents caused by the storm in Okinawa. Japan's two largest airlines, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, have canceled a total of about 600 flights because of Jangmi.

Government spokesman Minoru Kihara warned in advance that Jangmi would cause problems for public transportation, among other things, when it moves into the country's capital, Tokyo. This is expected to happen on Wednesday local time.