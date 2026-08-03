Japan and US intervened to halt a slide in the yen

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The US and Japan have confirmed they took part in a joint intervention, to stop the fall of the Japanese yen. The currency has recently hit a 40-year low, and this marks the first intervention since 2011, when the US and Japan worked together again following the earthquake and tsunami that hit the latter country.

Japan's Ministry of Finance and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the intervention, and said they will work together in the future to stop the yen from sliding further. As per BBC News, the US bought around $5 to $10 billion worth of yen, to prevent a major selling of the currency.

"The United States agreed to participate in the coordinated intervention because it serves its national interests by offering the prospect of significant benefits at a low cost. Even if the actual amount of intervention is not particularly large, the prolonged sense of vigilance regarding intervention will be effective in deterring speculators" said Shigeto Nagai, head of Japan economics at Oxford Economics.

Japan's economy has been struggling as of late, due to factors like its slide in its working-age population, its low productivity and reliance on energy imports priced in USD. The yen has been quite historically weak, due to its central bank interests being so low.