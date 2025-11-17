Japan and China continue the back-and-forth after beheading threats to Takaichi over Taiwan

HQ

Japan moved on Monday to de-escalate tensions with China after Beijing warned citizens against traveling to Japan and its consul general in Osaka issued a now-deleted statement threatening a "beheading" over remarks on Taiwan. The dispute erupted after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan could respond militarily if a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatened its survival.

Japanese official Masaaki Kanai traveled to Beijing to meet Chinese counterparts, emphasizing that Japan's security policy has not changed and urging China to avoid actions that damage bilateral ties. Taiwan's president also called for Chinese restraint, warning the international community to monitor the situation. China, however, said Japan must retract Takaichi's comments, while denying plans for a meeting with her at the upcoming G20 summit.

The row has already affected the economy, with tourism and retail shares in Tokyo taking a hit. Department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi fell 11.3% and Japan Airlines dropped 3.7%, as analysts warned a prolonged dispute could cost Japan significantly in visitor numbers and revenue, while cautioning that tensions may persist for months.