Japan aims to rebuild up to 5 nuclear reactors by 2040s

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Japan is planning to replace many of its nuclear reactors, as reported by Nippon and YLE.

Japan's industry ministry has set a draft target to rebuild two to five nuclear reactors by the 2040s, as part of efforts to ensure stable electricity supplies. There are plans to rebuild an additional nine reactors by the 2050s, bringing the total number of reactors subject to replacement to 11-14. Final decisions on the matter are expected to be made this summer.

Japan froze the development of nuclear energy after a very strong earthquake and subsequent tsunami caused a devastating nuclear power plant accident in Fukushima in 2011.

But at the same time, Japan needs more nuclear energy, because the country wants to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and the island nation's energy consumption is expected to grow significantly.