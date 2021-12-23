January's PlayStation Plus games have seemingly leaked again

HQ

Dealabs has, as of late, been in the business of leaking and revealing the games Sony has planned for the next month of its PlayStation Plus service, before Sony can do so itself. And this month is no different.

While we will probably have to wait another week or so before Sony says anything official themselves, Dealabs has revealed that we can look forward to Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5 for PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Persona 5 Strikers on PlayStation 4 as PlayStation Plus games from January 4.

While Dealabs has a track record of being right, as this isn't official yet, we do have to take this report with a grain of salt. But still, while waiting for that confirmation, it's still possible to get Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, Lego DC Super-Villains, The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall without paying extra for it as part of this month's selection.