January's PlayStation Plus games have been confirmed

After them previously being leaked by Dealabs once again, Sony has now officially revealed the titles that will be served up as January's PlayStation Plus titles. As has been the case with Dealabs over the course of the year, their former report once again holds truth, as the three leaked games are coming in a few days.

Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5, and Persona 5 Strikers will all be available to claim and add to your account as part of the subscription service starting from Tuesday, January 4.

This does mean that for the next few days, you still have a chance to nab December 2021's PS Plus games, which include, Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super-Villains, The Persistence, Mortal Shell, Until You Fall, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.