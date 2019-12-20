Cookies

Batman: The Telltale Series

January's Games with Gold includes Telltale's Batman

Lego Star Wars and Styx are also included in next month's lineup, free for Xbox Live Gold members.

Microsoft continues to offer free titles with Xbox Games with Gold, and just after the announcement of the Shadows Edition for Batman's Telltale Series, the series is included in the Xbox One offering, as is Styx: Shards of Darkness.

On Xbox 360 fighting game fans will get Tekken 6 to try out, and those in the mood for more Star Wars after Rise of Skywalker can get Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy as well, with all the dates available down below:

Xbox One
• Styx: Shards of Darkness / 1-31 January
• Batman: The Telltale Series (Episodes 1-5) / 16 January- 15 February

Xbox 360
• Tekken 6 / 1-15 January
• Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy / 16-31 January

What do you think of the offerings next month?

