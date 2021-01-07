January line-up for PlayStation Now has been revealed

You're watching Advertisements

Sony Interactive has revealed the January line-up for its subscription service PlayStation Now. The variety is good, as there are some racing action, survival tasks and strategic challenges waiting for us.

All 3 titles for this month have been added into PlayStation Now already, you can start playing at anytime.

First we have The Crew 2, with a lot of different types of vehicles to choose, players can try to dominate the land, air, and sea in this huge open world. However, it's worth noting that The Crew 2 is only available to play on PlayStation Now until July 5, 2021.

Then, let's take a look at Surviving Mars: This is a city building simulation that sends players to the red planet, your goal is to survive and build up your own colony with little sources under difficult situations.

Last but not least, Frostpunk: Console Edition is up. This is a strategy game, set in an alternative take on the 19th century industrial revolution. As the ruler of the last city on Earth, you'll need to make harsh but necessary decisions to ensure the safety of your citizens.

Which one will you play first?