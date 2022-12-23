January 2023 PlayStation Plus Free Games Leak

HQ

It seems that the PlayStation Plus Essential games for January 2023 have been leaked before an official announcement. Signs are now pointing to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2 being free to grab in the first month of 2023.

This comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun and was reported on by VGC. The leaker has accurately predicted PlayStation Plus Essential's free games line-up since September 2021, and so it seems that these titles very well could be getting the ultimate discount soon.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would be a great pickup for anyone who hasn't yet dived into the 2019 Soulslike. With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming out in March too, now would be a great time to play through it.

Fallout 76 is also most likely worth the download for fans of Bethesda's post-apocalyptic franchise, as though its horrible launch is still remembered by many, it has improved a lot since then, earning millions of players.

Axiom Verge 2 is a Metroidvania title which only dropped on PS5 in August 2022. It leaves the player in control of a mysterious billionaire who finds themselves on a mysterious, hostile world.