January 2021 Prime Gaming kicks-off with over 35 downloadable games

You're watching Advertisements

Another year and another month means another round of great Prime Gaming deals to get your mitts on. For January 2021, Prime Gaming is offering a whole variety of new content, including over 35 downloadable games, which itself will include titles such as Alt-Frequencies and Bridge Constructor Playground.

Alongside this, Prime Gaming members will be able to get hold of a bunch of GTA Online content again, as well as an exclusive winter-themed bundle for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Likewise, considering we've put 2020 behind us, Prime Gaming is also using January to start a new year's worth of offerings for titles such as League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra of which you can claim every month.

To round out January's Prime Gaming deals, members will also be able to get ad-free play for some of Voodoo's titles, including that of Aquapark.io and Cube Surfer, so make to sign up for your Prime Gaming account today, if you haven't already.

To see everything that's on offer, head over to the Prime Gaming page here.