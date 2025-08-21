Jannik Sinner's coach updates the state of the World No. 1: "We're confident he will be fine for US Open"

HQ

Three days after withdrawing from the Cincinnati Open final, Jannik Sinner is still recovering from a virus, but is doing better. That's what his coach, Darren Cahill, told ESPN on Wednesday. "Jannik suffered a virus that forced him to withdraw. I spoke with him briefly last night. He was a little better".

"He'll also be off today, that's the plan, and hopefully tomorrow he'll be able to get out on the court and start hitting some balls. We're confident he'll be fine" Cahill said. Sinner apparently had a fever the night before the match with Alcaraz, reaching 38 degrees, and did not feel better when he joined the match, which forced him to retire after 23 minutes, giving Alcaraz the victory and putting the Spaniard ahread of Sinner as World No. 1 when taking out the points from last year's US Open, that will be deduced after the tournament ends.

That means that whoever reaches further in the tournament will be World No. 1 when the rankings are updated on Monday, September 8. If both reach the final on Sunday September 7 in New York, it will be a direct fight for the world leadership...