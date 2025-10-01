Jannik Sinner wins third title of the year against Learner Tien in Beijing

HQ

One day after Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first Japan Open in Tokyo, Jannik Sinner followed suit in Beijing, defeating Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2, and taking the China Open title for the second time. He reclaims the title, worth 500 points, that he won in 2023, but lost in 2024 to Alcaraz.

This is now the third title of the season for Sinner, who has had a dominant but uneven season (he won Australian Open, missed the first months due to his doping sanction, and won Wimbledon, but lost four other finals, all of them to Alcaraz, including the other two Grand Slams of the year at Roland Garros and US Open).

His rival, Learner Tien, didn't stand a chance against Sinner, but at only 19, will still climb 16 spots to World No. 36 in the ATP rankings, a career high. Sinner will not be able to reclaim World No. 1 in Shanghai, even with Alcaraz withdrawal, as the Italian will defend 1,000 points and Alcaraz will only drop 200.

ErreRoberto / Shutterstock