Jannik Sinner has successfully reclaimed World No. 1 title in men's tennis after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Paris Masters final on Sunday. The final of the last Masters title of the season, and the only one won by the Italian, ended 6-4, 7-6(4).

Auger-Aliassime put on a stronger defence than Zverev in the semi-final, but couldn't stop the dominance of Sinnr in indoor hard courts: ha hasn't dropped a set in the whole tournament, and extends a 26 match win streak.

And this comes with a big change in the rankings: Alcaraz drops to 11,250 points after losing 90 points in his defeat against Cameron Norrie in his first match of the tournament, while Sinner reaches 11,500 points, which is the highest point tally he can get this year.

Sinner will maintain the World No. 1 title for at least two weeks, until the ATP Finals between November 9 and 16, where Carlos Alcaraz will be forced to win at least three matches (all three in group stage, or two in group stage and the semi-final) to pass Sinner. And Sinner, who won all 1,500 points from last year's ATP Finals, has to win all of them again if he doesn't want to drop the crown at the end of the year...