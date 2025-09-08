Jannik Sinner willing to lose some matches if it means being "less predictable"

HQ

Jannik Sinner was overpowered by Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open final and lost World No. 1 to the Spaniard. Despite seeming unstoppable at this time last year, as well as defeating Carlos at Wimbledon earlier in the summer, Alcaraz still dominates over Sinner, 10 victories for the Spaniard vs. 5 wins for the Italian. This year, Jannik only beat Carlos at Wimbledon, while Carlos beat Jannik in New York, Paris, Rome and Cincinnati (that time, however, Sinner was ill).

Jannik Sinner had no problem giving credit to Alcaraz, admitting he was better than him in the award ceremony. Speaking later at the press conference, Sinner found out why Alcaraz beat him: he was more creative with the game and tried more things, while Sinner was "very predictable".

"He did many things, he changed up the game. That's also his style of how he plays. Now it's going to be on me if I want to make changes or not. That's definitely [what] we are going to work on. I'm trying to be more prepared for the next match that I will play against him."

Sinner elaborated: he arrived at the final comfortably (only lost two sets before the final), but always did the same things, putting one example: he didn't make one serve-volley or use a lot of drop shots in the tournament. With the rest, his powerful serve might be enough, but not against Carlos.

While Sinner has been usually more consistent, and Alcaraz has had more ups and dowsn, Sinner knows he needs to take some risks if he wants to catch Alcaraz at his best level. "I'm going to aim to maybe even lose some matches from now on, but trying to do some changes, trying to be a bit more unpredictable as a player, because I think that's what I have to do, trying to become a better tennis player. At the end of the day, that's my main goal."

As the first and second seeded players, Alcaraz and Sinner could meet again at the Shanghai Open final on October 12, where Jannik will be defending 1,000 points, while Alcaraz will only defend 200 points, so he could increase the distance at the ATP ranking.