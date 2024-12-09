Jannik Sinner will defend his first Grand Slam in Australia next month: full lineup revealed.

HQ

In a little over a month, the new tennis season will start in Melbourne: the Australian Opens takes place from January 14-28, and the full lineup of players has been announced. Last year, Jannik Sinner won in Australia his first Grand Slam, and will defend his title to retain his ATP nº1 spot.

The whole men's top 10 will take place, including Novak Djokovic, who has won the tournament a record 10 times, and will seek to claim his eleventh victory, and 25th Grand Slam, with the help of Andy Murray, who retired from the court but has signed as the Serbian's manager.

Daniil Medvedev, ATP nº5, will also seek revenge after loosing the final last year to five sets against the Italian. Local fans will cheer for Alex de Miñaur (ATP nº9) but also Nick Kyrgios, who will return for his first competitive event since June 2023 after a knee injury.

The top 10 also includes Carloas Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov. Austrian player, Sebastian Ofner. Nº88, will miss the Australian Open due to injury, and British player Jacob Fearnley has qualified in his place.