Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz Cincinnati Open LIVE: all the updates

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet again at the Cincinnati Open final, the last stop before the US Open. Perhaps predictibly, as these two tennis players seem to be one or two steps above everyone else, and as the top seeded players, they would only clash in a final.

This is the fourth final between the two this year: Alcaraz won in Rome and Roland Garros, but Sinner dominated at Wimbledon, and seems unstoppable, specially in hard courts, where not only will defend the 1,000 Cincinnati points from last year, but also the 2,000 from the US Open. Alcaraz, however, has nothing to lose, and a lot to win in his goal to reclaim the World No. 1...

Here, we will follow the match live, that kicked off at 20:10 BST, 21:10 CEST.

LIVE: Alcaraz vs. Sinner live at Cincinnati final live:

Set 1

Sinner 0 - 1 Alcaraz: The match started the best possible way for Alcaraz, breaking Sinner's serve in the first game.

Sinner 0 - 3 Alcaraz: Sinner won the first points, but he seems strangely uncomfortable, and Alcaraz breaks his second serve and gets a considerably leverage.

How to watch Alcaraz vs. Sinner live

As with most of the ATP circuit, you can follow the Cincinnati Open final (as well as the upcoming US Open next weekend) mostly only on paid channels. This is a list of broadcasters of men's (and women's) main tennis competitions:



Belgium: Telenet



Denmark: TV2



France: Eurosport



Germany, Austria: Sky Deutschland



Italy: Sky Italia



Portugal: Sport TV Portugal



Spain: Movistar



UK, Ireland: Sky UK

