Jannik Sinner vanishes concerns about his arm as he defeats Ben Shelton: "It has improved a lot from yesterday"

Many people were alarmed last Monday, when Jannik Sinner won the quarter-final games against Grigor Dimitrov only because his rival had to retire due to injury, in a moment where the World No. 1 was losing two sets down. The Italian had damaged his elbow, and started today's match with a bandage around his right arm.

However, that didn't stop him, and he swiftly defeated Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 and reached Wimbledon semi-finals. He was asked if he was in pain, as he only trained for 20 minutes yesterday. "It has improved a lot from yesterday to today. Yesterday my day was very short on the practice court, 20 minutes with the coaches only. But I was looking forward to the match. This is no excuse. There is no better stage to play tennis, and I think I showed this today."

Sinner has improved his head to head series over the 22-year-old American player to 6 to 1, all six wins consecutives. However, Sinner admits Shelton is very difficult to compete with. "He serves very well, as we saw in the last game. Overall, we play each other more and more, we got to know each other a little bit better, and I'm looking forward to these kinds of battles".