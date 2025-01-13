Jannik Sinner suffers more than expected, but prevails in his debut match in Australian Open

HQ

Jannik Sinner's debut on the Australian Open wasn't probably what he expected. The current champion and World Number 1 (will remain the ATP's nº1 regardless of how the tournament ends) won the first match against Chilean Nicolás Jarry, World No. 36, but he suffered a lot: 7-6(2), 7-6(5), 6-1, the first two sets ending in tie-breaks. After that initial tension, he ran over him in the third set.

It was a very close match for the most part, but enough for the Italian to extend his winning streak of 16 matches since October, 14 of them in straight sets. He has also won 13 of the latest 15 tie-breaks. And another for the record enthusiasts: Sinner has become the fourth man to win 15 consecutive hard court matches in Grand Slams, which includes last year's wins at Australian Open and US Open.

Sinner praised his rival: "He is an incredible player, huge potential, so I'm happy how I handled the very tough situation in the first couple of sets and happy to be in the next round." Jarry probably has a larger grudge over Sinner, who remembers when he was banned for eleven months in 2020 due to a doping sentence that was deemed accidental, but nevertheless removed all his ATP points. "I would have liked the same support he got when it happened to me. That's something that affects me personall", Jarry said in Chilean newspaper La Tercera, as spotted by ClayTennis.