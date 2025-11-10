Jannik Sinner starts defending his ATP Finals title against Felix Auger-Aliassime today

HQ

Jannik Sinner begins today his title defence of the ATP Finals against Félix Auger-Aliassime, the 25-year-old Canadian player who qualified for final competition of the year, as the eighth of the best eight players of the season. The bronze Olympic medallist in Paris, who had a career best rank of 6 in 2022, fell out of the top 20 due to injuries but climbed back in a spectacular 2025 with three titles ATP 250 and two more finals, the last one in Paris Masters earlier this month.

There, Auger-Aliassime lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets, it was closer than ever: 6-4, 7-6(4). The Canadian said that he doesn't feel there's a "huge gap" with the World No. 1 and "I'm getting closer every match we play against each other" (via ATP.com), remembering how he managed to win a set at the US Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime already managed to beat Sinner twice, but both of those times came in 2022. Sinner won their other three matches, all of them in 2025.

Times for ATP Finals matches on Monday, November 10

Jannik Sinner vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime will be at 20:30 CET on Monday afternoon. Sinner is forced to win every match including the final to retain his World No. 1 title; Alcaraz needs to win at least three matches and he already won the first against Alex de Miñaur on Sunday.

Today will also be the debut of Lorenzo Musetti in the competition, ninth in the world, that qualified after Novak Djokovic withdrew. He faces Taylor Fritz at 14:00 CET.