Jannik Sinner reconciles with his fitness coach, fired after the doping case

Jannik Sinner, who returned from his three month ban winning Wimbledon and being finalist at Roland Garros, has reunited with his fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, who was fired after the Clostebol incident. Ferrara said then that it would damage his reputation.

However, now that the World No. 1 has paid its price (some argue it is too little), he has reappointed Ferrara as his fitness coach. Sinner's positive on Clostebol happened when, under Ferrara's supervision, his physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi used a spray on his hands that contained a prohibited substante, that later entered into Sinner's body unknowingly.

"Umberto has played an important role in Jannik's development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level", said Sinner's team in a statement. "The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik's management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and US Open."