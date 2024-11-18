Jannik Sinner reasserts himself as the best tennis player in the World right now

HQ

Jannik Sinner, tennis World nº1 since June 10 2024, has put the crown jewel to a historic season, after winning ATP Finals to Taylor Fritz, who didn't stood a chance against the Italian, being cheered by his local fans.

Sinner won Fritz 6-4, 6-4. It is the just the second time in ATP Finals season without loosing a set since Ivan Lendl in 1986. He is undoubtedly the finest tennis player at the moment, and wins a record breaker $4,881,500 in prize money.

Adding that to other triumphs that include Australia Open and US Open, his first two Grand Slam titles, his prize tally this year climbs to $16,914,435 according to ATP website, which doesn't take into account other tournaments like the jaw-dropping Six Kings Slam the saudis created this year.

Not only is Sinner the first Italian ever to win ATP Finals (the 'season finale' of ATP Tour every year), he is also the first Italian the climbs to nº1 in the ATP rankings, and with a huge point difference (11,830 points vs Zverev's 7,915 points and Alcaraz's 7,010 points) he will defend next season.

Sinner started 2024 as nº 4, and has finished as nº 1, winning his first two Grand Slams in the same season, something only Guillermo Vilas and Connors managed to do it in the seventies.

Next year, even with 37 years old Novak Djokovic still rejecting any rumour about his retirement, an exciting new generation of tennis will establish, with Sinner and Alcaraz leading the way.