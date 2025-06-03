Jannik Sinner reacts to memes comparing him to Luigi from Super Mario

HQ

Tennis world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, back in his best shape after his three-month ban, is one of the clear favourite for Roland Garros this weekend: he has not lost a single set yet, and has a relatively easy path to the final on Sunday.

In his first match in Paris last week, Sinner wore a surprisingly colourful outfit, with bright green and blue colours. Fans watching at home quickly found a resemblance to popular character Luigi from the Super Mario video games, adding that he is also very thin and obvioulsy Italian.

Seeing the memes, Sinner embraced them and posted "Luigi back on court" on his X account last week. Jokes continued as some fans chanted "Vai Luigi", or "Let's go Luigi", in addition to "Forza Jannik" during his match against Rublev. That didn't bother him, as Tennis.com found out, asking the player: "No, it's nice, you know? I feel like sometimes we need to see the funny part as well. It's something different, and it's also nice sometimes to change things up, if not, it gets too boring".