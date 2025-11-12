Jannik Sinner qualifies for ATP semi-finals, who else can join him?

HQ

Jannik Sinner is now in ATP Finals semifinals, after dominating Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3, extending an incredible 28-match winning streak on hard courts (since losing to Djokovic in the 2023 ATP Finals). In fact, he still has not dropped a single set between this and last year's edition of the season finale.

As expected, after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Zverev in straight sets, Sinner secures spot as group leader for the semi-finals on the weekend. The other semifinalist from the Bjorn Borg group will be decided on Friday: whoever wins the match between Zverev and Auger-Aliassime will join Sinner... unless Ben Shelton manages the feat of defeating Sinner.

Jannik Sinner can still be World No. 1 is Alcaraz loses tomorrow

The other group will be decided earlier, on Thursday: Carlos Alcaraz is really well positioned to qualify for semi-finals, but technically all players from Jimmy Connors' group can still make it. Sinner will be following the match between Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz: if Musetti wins, Sinner's hopes of claiming back the World No. 1 title at the end of the year will continue...